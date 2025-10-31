An Xbox Series X/S version of the Silent Hill 2 remake has been rated by the ESRB

An Xbox Series X/S version of the Silent Hill 2 remake is seemingly on the way.

That’s according to a new listing on the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website, which appears to have just been added.

The ESRB site already has a listing for the game, which was posted last year before its release on PlayStation 5 and PC.

The new listing is separate from these, however, and lists Xbox Series as the sole platform, suggesting the game has been rated again in preparation of an Xbox port.

The rating summary, which describes the elements of the game that justify its Mature 17+ rating, is identical to that of the PS5 / PC listing, making it clear that the game in question is the Silent Hill 2 remake, rather than any re-release of the original PS2 and Xbox version.

The Silent Hill 2 remake, which was a PS5 console exclusive, was released on October 8, 2024. If the game is indeed coming to Xbox Series X/S, then, it seems the exclusivity period may have been for a year.

VGC’s Silent Hill 2 review says the remake “proves the doubters wrong”, calling it “a faithful take on a survival horror classic”.

“Silent Hill 2 is a skilfully handled retelling of one of the medium’s most loved survival horror games,” we wrote. “It stays faithful to the original (to a fault at times) but breathes enough new life into it to simultaneously ensure that long-time fans will appreciate the respect shown, while newcomers won’t find it antiquated.”

Earlier this year Jacek Zięba, the director of Bloober Team‘s Cronos: The New Dawn, said the studio’s staff no longer feel like underdogs due to the success of the Silent Hill 2 remake.

“There were a lot of voices: ‘Oh no, Bloober is doing this. They will destroy that’,” he told PC Gamer. “It was very tough for the whole company to stick to our guns and put all our heart into that thing, even if most people don’t want it. We proved people wrong, so that’s nice.”