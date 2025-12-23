‘An unimaginable loss’: Games Industry reacts to tragic death of Call of Duty co-creator Vince Zampella

The games industry has reacted to the sad news that Call of Duty co-creator and Respawn founder Vince Zampella has died in a car accident.

Zampella was one of the most prominent figures in video games, best known for his significant influence on the first-person shooter genre. Notably, he led Medal of Honor: Allied Assault, co-created Call of Duty and Modern Warfare, and his studio Respawn created Titanfall and Apex Legends. Most recently, he oversaw the critically acclaimed Battlefield 6.

Respawn owner, Electronic Arts, said in a statement that Zampella’s passing was “an unimaginable loss”.

“Our hearts are with Vince’s family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work,” a spokesperson said. “Vince’s influence on the video game industry was profound and far-reaching.

“A friend, colleague, leader, and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world. His legacy will continue to shape how games are made and how players connect for generations to come.”

as a creative he had my two favorite qualities: he always had an opinion and he always gave it to you straight



i wouldn't get to work on video games (let alone star wars games) if it weren't for what vince made. my heart goes out to his loved ones and those that knew him best https://t.co/3tNqLSENcM — Jordan DeVries🔜magfest 2026 (@theastralj) December 22, 2025

Still processing this. Can't believe we lost another legend in gaming. Don't know if its possible to overstate the impact Vince Zampella has made on games. Co-creator of Call of Duty (biggest game franchise of all?) Co-founded @InfinityWard & @Respawn.



Unbelievable loss.… pic.twitter.com/YEJcjcxyXe — Ed Boon (@noobde) December 22, 2025

Infinity Ward, the studio Vince co-founded in 2002, wrote: “Rest in peace, Vince. As one of the founders of Infinity Ward and Call of Duty, you will always have a special place in our history. Your legacy of creating iconic, lasting entertainment is immeasurable. Our deepest condolences to Vince’s family and loved ones upon this terrible tragedy.”

A statement on the official Call of Duty social channels reads: “Millions of us have been forever inspired by Vince Zampella’s work. His legacy is enduring. Across all our Call of Duty teams and all across Activision, we offer our deepest condolences to Vince’s family, friends and fans on his tragic passing.”

Many leading figures in the games industry shared their own personal tributes to Zampella. Designer Hideo Kojima recalled how the Respawn founder shared advice on setting up an independent studio after he left Konami.

“When I was preparing to go independent myself, and maybe because he felt we were in similar situations, he took the time to listen to me, offered advice, and supported me in many ways. He even showed me around the studio.

I heard the tragic news that Vince has passed away. I still can’t believe it.

I first met Vince during his time at Infinity Ward, when he and Jason were creating “COD: MW2.” After they were forced out of Infinity Ward, Vince went on to found Respawn. When I was preparing to go… pic.twitter.com/qLuy6sSC9w — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 23, 2025

Absolutely heartbroken.



Vince Zampella created and lead so much incredible entertainment and innovation in games over his legendary life.



My tears and condolences to his dear family, his friends, and his colleagues.



So grateful I got to see him last week. So grateful for the… — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) December 22, 2025

“Even after he moved to DICE, whenever I went to Los Angeles, we would have meals together and talk about our respective futures. I honestly don’t have the words. It’s far too soon. This is heartbreaking.”

Tim Willits, Saber Interactive CCO and former Id Software boss, wrote: “I can’t believe this. It’s so tragic. I just saw him at TGA’s. I’ve known Vince for years, and travelled the world with him at Activision. He’s truly brilliant and such a nice person. This loss will be felt in our industry for years.”

The Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley – who called Zampella a “dear friend” – wrote: “Vince was an extraordinary person – a gamer at heart, but also a visionary executive with a rare ability to recognize talent and give people the freedom and confidence to create something truly great.

Vince was a dear friend. Not only was he incredibly talented and a legend in our industry, he was also kind, generous and thoughtful. I am heartbroken by the news of his passing. My heart goes out to his family and all who knew him. Rest in Peace Vince. You will be missed. 💔 pic.twitter.com/CCfYKSyfXc — Jade Raymond (@ibjade) December 23, 2025

Fuck, where to even begin when it comes to Vince Zampella.



While most knew him as the co-creator of Call of Duty and head of Respawn, I had the great fortune of also witnessing his particular brand of leadership, which often included standing up for what he believed in over… https://t.co/7C3dnPG2pq — Alex Frostwolf🌙 (@alex_frostwolf) December 22, 2025

“I saw that up close while writing The Final Hours of Titanfall. I’ll always be deeply grateful that he trusted me to tell the story of the company’s founding. Even when it was difficult or uncomfortable, Vince never wavered in his commitment to honesty and transparency. He believed that the truth mattered, and he was willing to share it with the world.

“Vince cared deeply about doing the right thing. And even while working inside large organizations, he consistently pushed to put players first — to prioritize the experience, the craft, and the people who played the games.

“He leaves behind an incredible legacy of work. I’ll miss our dinners and long conversations. And while he created some of the most influential games of our time, I always felt he still had his greatest one ahead of him. It’s heartbreaking that we’ll never get to play it.”