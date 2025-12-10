An officially licensed Scottish football mobile squad-building game is out now

A new mobile game that focuses on Scottish football is available now.

Crowd Legends: Club Football is developed by Dundee-based 532 Design, and lets players put together their own Scottish football dream teams.

The game has an official partnership with the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) and features fully licensed teams and players from the Scottish Premiership.

Players can also find legend players, allowing them to add the likes of Henrik Larsson, Kenny Dalgleish, Gordon Strachan, Brian Laudrup and Paul Gascoigne to their squads.

The game has launched with more than 350 real players (past and present) from the 12 SPFL Premiership clubs, and players can also choose which of the 42 SPFL clubs they support for community-based challenges.

Success in the game is determined not by “hidden ratings or scripted AI”, but by other players. Players are asked each day to put together a squad with the players they have, based on set rules (such as formation).

They then submit their squad online, and have to also rate five squads submitted by other players. The aim, therefore, is to put together the squad that receives the highest rating from the rest of the game’s players.

Formations continually change and player contracts expire, meaning players have to keep changing their squad every day.

There’s also a feature called Monthly 35, where players have to find a specific squad of players each month to earn big rewards.

The studio claims the game has “no pay-to-win, no forced ads – just smart squad building, voting and daily decisions – perfect if you love football but don’t have hours for manager games or fantasy sports”.

“We couldn’t be happier to be launching Crowd Legends on home turf, working with the SPFL,” 532 Design founder and CEO Brian McNicoll said in a statement.

“Scottish football fans are the best in the world in terms of enthusiasm and knowledge. We know they’re going to love picking their daily dream team of current and classic players and watching them compete with other gamers’ squads.”

SPFL group chief executive Neil Doncaster added: “We are delighted to launch this new licence deal with 532 Design. The opportunity to partner with a successful design studio based in Scotland on this concept was a major factor in our support. Crowd Legends: Club Football is an exciting addition to Scottish football fandom and represents a unique way for supporters to interact beyond the match day.”

Crowd Legends: Club Football is available now on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.