An official Death Stranding 2 exoskeleton is being released in collaboration with Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions has teamed up with an exoskeleton manufacturer to make an official limited edition Death Stranding 2 exoskeleton.

The Dnsys Z1 Exoskeleton Pro: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Edition will be available on the Dnsys website on December 2, with pricing and quantity to be revealed on the same day.

According to Dnsys, the exoskeleton is a wearable device which uses AI to provide “intelligent leg assistance” to its wearer, which it says is particularly useful for hiking.

The company claims its exoskeleton gives 50% extra power to its wearer’s steps, extending their hiking range by 15.5 miles and vertical climbing by 9.3 miles.

Its support is said to make the wearer feel up to 44 lbs lighter during vertical movements, while up to 200% of body weight is offloaded from the knees, protecting the user’s joints.

This limited edition Death Stranding 2 version was co-designed by the Dnsys team and Kojima Productions art director Yoji Shinkawa. It features both companies’ logos and “adopts a bold, military-industrial style, enriched with in-game colour palettes”.

“Exoskeletons are an essential part of Kojima Production’s Death Stranding,” Dnsys CEO Sage Dong said in a statement. “They enhance protagonist Sam Porter Bridges’ mobility and efficiency and allow characters to traverse challenging terrains and carry heavy cargo while reconnecting a fractured world. What makes this collaboration special is that it’s inspired by the game, but it’s engineered for reality.”

He added: “Kojima is one of the most innovative studios in the world and we’ve always been fans of Death Stranding. The exoskeletons in the game and at Dnsys resonate with each other, both in the virtual and real worlds.

“An exoskeleton isn’t just a tool to enhance human power, it’s a means to help people regain freedom and the ability to connect, whether across terrains or beyond physical limitations.”

Although the price has yet to be confirmed for the Death Stranding 2 version of the exoskeleton, the standard Z1 Dual Joint Pro model, which the limited edition version is based on, costs $2,298 according to its Kickstarter page.