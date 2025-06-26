Amico releases some of its games on Switch and Steam, insists a console is still coming

The company behind the much-delayed Amico console has released some of its games on Switch and Steam, while insisting the plan is still to release the console eventually.

Originally announced in May 2018 by Intellivision, the Amico system – which focuses on cheap, family-friendly games – was originally due to launch in October 2020, but subsequently saw multiple delays. The company even started selling eight of its boxed launch games in October 2021, despite the console not yet having a release date.

In November 2023, Intellivision said it no longer had the funds needed to produce the consoles, and so launched Amico Home, a mobile app allowing iOS and Android users to buy games that were originally planned for release on the Amico console.

Last year the company sold the Intellivision brand to Atari, renaming itself Amico Entertainment. Atari would receive the Intellivision brand and software library, but the Amico console was not part of the deal.

Now Amico has announced that it still plans to release the console, but that in the meantime it’s just released two of its games on PC and three on Switch.

Stunt jumping game Evel Knievel and platformer Finnigan Fox are available on Steam and the Switch eShop, priced at $14.99 / £10.99 each. Motion-controlled sports game Cornhole is also available on the Switch for the same price.

The games are being published by Happy Home Games, a sister company specialising in bringing Amico games to other formats including mobile, PC and now Switch.

“This expansion to new platforms is a major milestone in our mission to bring families together through gaming,” the company said in a newsletter.

“It also moves us forward in our phased plan to eventually release Amico controllers and consoles. Your continued support makes our progress possible, and we can’t wait to see families enjoying these games on their favourite platforms.”

Earlier this year another planned Amico game, Breakout, was released by Atari on consoles and PC as Breakout Beyond.

Developed by Choice Provisions, the team formerly known as Gaijin Games who were responsible for the Bit.Trip series of minimalist action games, the game was originally announced for Amico five years ago before Atari took over publishing duties and released it on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC in March 2025.