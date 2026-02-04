AMD hints the next-gen Xbox console could launch next year

Chip maker AMD has hinted that Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox console could launch next year.

Speaking during an earnings call on Tuesday, CEO Lisa Su stated that its development of Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox SoC is “progressing well to support a launch in 2027”.

While the comment doesn’t outright confirm the next Xbox will release next year, it indicates that the Microsoft could be ready to launch soon.

While neither Sony nor Microsoft have shared concrete information on their next-gen consoles plans, both companies have confirmed they are working in partnership with AMD.

According to insiders, both could launch in 2027. However, at least one market analyst believes that the release date of PlayStation 6 is likely to come later than most forecasts have suggested, due to various factors.

In October, tech YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead posted a video showing what he claims to be the main processor for the next Xbox console, stating that he believes Microsoft is positioning the next Xbox console to be a hybrid system capable of not only playing games on the Xbox Store, but also PC games on other stores.

The same month, Xbox president Sarah Bond suggested the next Xbox console will share some of the “thinking” behind the recently released Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X handhelds.

“Well, I can tell you you’re right, that the next-gen console is going to be a very premium, very high-end curated experience,” Bond told Mashable. “You’re starting to see some of the thinking that we have in this handheld, but I don’t want to give it all away.”