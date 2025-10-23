Amazon’s redesigned Luna launches with GameNight, its party library with a AI Snoop Dogg courtroom game

Amazon has launched its redesigned Luna service, including its GameNight party selection.

The new-look Luna is still a streaming service, but has been reimagined to appeal to a wider range of players.

This includes the addition of GameNight, a new selection of party games designed for casual players, who can use their mobile phone as a controller with no app download needed.

At launch, there are 29 games available on GameNight, including:

Angry Birds Flock Party

Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader

Big Helmet Heroes

Bonkies

Bullship

Clue

Courtroom Chaos Starring Snoop Dogg

Draw & Guess

Dunk Dunk

Exploding Kittens 2

Fakin’ It All Night Long

Fibbage XL

Flappy Golf Party

Garfield Kart 2: All You Can Drift

Inversus

The Jackbox Party Pack 9

Lovers in a Dangrous Spacetime

One Hand Clapping

Quiplash 2: InterLASHional

Scattergories Weekly

Snow Bros Wonderland

Spacelines from the Far Out

Stunt Kite Party

Taboo

Tetris Effect Connected: Party Edition

Ticket to Ride

Tumblestone

Ultimate Chicken Horse

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Players with an active Amazon Prime subscription can access all these games as part of their membership, with no extra purchase necessary.

GameNight will also feature exclusive titles developed by Amazon Game Studios, the first of which is launch title Courtroom Chaos Starring Snoop Dogg. The game is described as “a human‑built, AI‑powered improv courtroom game where players invent outrageous characters, spin wild stories, and do whatever it takes to defend their testimonies before Judge Snoop Dogg”.

As was previously the case with Luna, a selection of streaming games is also available for players with a controller, also as part of an Amazon Prime subscription.

The current selection of games available to stream through Luna with an Amazon Prime subscription is as follows:

Players can also pay extra for a Luna Premium subscription (formerly Luna+) to gain access to a larger selection of titles, including games from EA and Ubisoft.

Amazon also will continue to offer a monthly rotating selection of downloadable PC games through its Prime Gaming page, which has now also come under the Luna branding.