Amazon’s redesigned Luna launches with GameNight, its party library with a AI Snoop Dogg courtroom game
29 streaming games are available on GameNight, all playable with an Amazon Prime subscription
Amazon has launched its redesigned Luna service, including its GameNight party selection.
The new-look Luna is still a streaming service, but has been reimagined to appeal to a wider range of players.
This includes the addition of GameNight, a new selection of party games designed for casual players, who can use their mobile phone as a controller with no app download needed.
At launch, there are 29 games available on GameNight, including:
- Angry Birds Flock Party
- Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader
- Big Helmet Heroes
- Bonkies
- Bullship
- Clue
- Courtroom Chaos Starring Snoop Dogg
- Draw & Guess
- Dunk Dunk
- Exploding Kittens 2
- Fakin’ It All Night Long
- Fibbage XL
- Flappy Golf Party
- Garfield Kart 2: All You Can Drift
- Inversus
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9
- Lovers in a Dangrous Spacetime
- One Hand Clapping
- Quiplash 2: InterLASHional
- Scattergories Weekly
- Snow Bros Wonderland
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Stunt Kite Party
- Taboo
- Tetris Effect Connected: Party Edition
- Ticket to Ride
- Tumblestone
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Players with an active Amazon Prime subscription can access all these games as part of their membership, with no extra purchase necessary.
GameNight will also feature exclusive titles developed by Amazon Game Studios, the first of which is launch title Courtroom Chaos Starring Snoop Dogg. The game is described as “a human‑built, AI‑powered improv courtroom game where players invent outrageous characters, spin wild stories, and do whatever it takes to defend their testimonies before Judge Snoop Dogg”.
As was previously the case with Luna, a selection of streaming games is also available for players with a controller, also as part of an Amazon Prime subscription.
The current selection of games available to stream through Luna with an Amazon Prime subscription is as follows:
- A Game About Digging a Hole
- Alien: Isolation
- Borderlands 3
- Dave the Diver
- Dead Island 2
- Devil May Cry 5
- Dishonored 2
- Disney Cars
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- The Evil Within 2
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition
- Farming Simulator 22
- Fortnite
- Garfield Kart: Furious Racing
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- MotoGP 25
- Perish
- Resident Evil 2
- SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X
- Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition
- TopSpin 2K25
- Trackmania
- Wobbledogs
- Worms Crazy Golf
Players can also pay extra for a Luna Premium subscription (formerly Luna+) to gain access to a larger selection of titles, including games from EA and Ubisoft.
Amazon also will continue to offer a monthly rotating selection of downloadable PC games through its Prime Gaming page, which has now also come under the Luna branding.