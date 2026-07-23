Amazon’s Prime Video app is getting Luna game streaming, making it easier to find

Amazon has announced that its Luna game streaming service is now being integrated into the Prime Video app.

Starting today, the update is being rolled out to Prime Video on Fire TV devices in the UK, with plans to add it to other devices and countries in the coming months.

The new integration means that Amazon Prime members can find games in the same Prime Video app they use to watch movies, TV and sports, instead of having to download a separate Luna app.

The update adds a new Games tab to the app, and when players choose a game it starts streaming, allowing them to play it with a controller or their phone.

Jeff Gattis, GM of Gaming at Amazon, said the decision to add Luna to the Prime Video app should make it easier for Prime subscribers to find the game streaming service, which they may not even realise they have access to via their subscription.

“For a lot of people, games have been harder to find than they should be,” Gattis said in a statement. “Bringing Luna inside Prime Video allows Prime members to discover games more naturally, and if they see one they like, they click it and they’re in. That’s less time searching and more time playing great games included with their Prime membership.”

Luna’s standard offering, included as part of a Prime subscription, offers a rotating library of games which can be streamed via their device. Current titles include Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Dispatch, Alan Wake 2, Fortnite, Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.

It also includes Game Night, a selection of multiplayer family games designed to be played with phones, including the Jackbox Party Pack 8, The Game of Life 2, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Tetris Effect Connected and Cluedo.