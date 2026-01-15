Amazon unveils first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in new Tomb Raider series

Amazon has unveiled the first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in its upcoming Tomb Raider series.

The Game of Thrones actor is the latest to take on the role of Lara in live action, following two films starring Angelina Jolie, and another with Alicia Vikander taking on the role.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the British actor, screenwriter, and producer who won Emmy, Golden Globe, and BAFTA awards for her work on Fleabag, is serving as writer and executive producer on the new Tomb Raider show.

In addition to Turner, the cast includes Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, and more.

Two new Tomb Raider games were recently announced at The Game Awards. The first, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, is a “reimagining” of the original Tomb Raider. The second game, Tomb Raider: Catalyst, is an entirely new adventure that will be released in 2027 and will see Lara exploring Northern India.

Speaking to press, including VGC, following the announcement, Crystal Dynamics boss Scott Amos spoke about how the games and Amazon series could potentially connect.

“We will say that certainly our Amazon partners have been tremendous. From the beginning, they’ve gotten the idea of this vision we have for this cross-media franchise across both the live-action things during the series and the two games that we’re making right now.

“We’re not here to talk about any details or anything else in the future about the TV series until later on. But certainly, it’s a great opportunity for us to have all of these things going together and having so many things in development for Tomb Raider. The fans benefit from all of it.”