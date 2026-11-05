Amazon Prime’s seven ‘free’ games for November include Jurassic World Evolution 2

Amazon has confirmed this month’s wave of ‘free’ PC games for Amazon Prime subscribers on its Luna gaming service (formerly known as Prime Gaming).

This month’s games include park building simulator Jurassic World Evolution 2, and rally racing game WRC Generations.

Although the service is now part of Amazon’s Luna gaming service – which mostly deals with streaming games – the offer here remains the same as it was when the service was known as Prime Gaming.

This means, as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, players are given a selection of PC games every month to claim, download and keep.

While other services – such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass – only give the player access to each game for as long as they remain subscribed, Amazon’s games are instead codes which are redeemed on other stores such as GOG, the Epic Games Store and Amazon’s own games launcher.

This means players will continue to have access to these titles, even if they cancel their Amazon Prime subscription.

The full list of November’s free Luna titles to claim, the date they’ll be available, and the digital stores they can be redeemed from, is as follows:

November 5

WRC Generations (Epic Games Store)

Squirrel with a Gun (Amazon Games App)

November 12

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Epic Games Store)

Radiolight (Epic Games Store)

November 19

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (Epic Games Store)

Clem (Epic Games Store)

November 24

Arcadia Fallen (Amazon Games App)

Players can still claim some of October’s ‘free’ Prime Gaming titles, which will start to disappear over the course of the month. All claimed titles will remain in the player’s library after they’re removed.

Games still available include Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, Caravan SandWitch and Conarium.

Amazon also allows players to stream some games through its Luna streaming service. While some of these require an extra payment, the Luna Standard membership is included with Amazon Prime and includes more than 80 games to stream.

New Luna Standard games coming this month include EA Sports Madden NFL 27, NBA the Run, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, Mixtape, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and Police Simulator: Patrol Officers.