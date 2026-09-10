Amazon Prime’s 9 ‘free’ games for September include Doom Eternal and High on Life

Amazon has confirmed this month’s wave of ‘free’ PC games for Amazon Prime subscribers on its Luna gaming service (formerly known as Prime Gaming).

This month’s games include first-person shooters Doom Eternal and High on Life.

Although the service is now part of Amazon’s Luna gaming service – which mostly deals with streaming games – the offer here remains the same as it was when the service was known as Prime Gaming.

This means, as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, players are given a selection of PC games every month to claim, download and keep.

While other services – such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass – only give the player access to each game for as long as they remain subscribed, Amazon’s games are instead codes which are redeemed on other stores such as GOG, the Epic Games Store and Amazon’s own games launcher.

This means players will continue to have access to these titles, even if they cancel their Amazon Prime subscription.

The full list of September’s free Luna titles to claim, the date they’ll be available, and the digital stores they can be redeemed from, is as follows:

Amazon Luna – September 2026 ‘free’ PC games to claim

Available now

War Hospital (Epic Games Store)

Just Die Already (Epic Games Store)

September 10

Drop Duchy (Epic Games Store)

DOOM + DOOM II (GOG)

Botany Manor (Epic Games Store)

September 17

DOOM Eternal (Microsoft Code)

Rims Racing (Epic Games Store)

Wall World 2 (Amazon Games App)

September 24

Hue (Epic Games Store)

The Da Vinci Cryptex (Legacy Games Code)

High on Life (Epic Games Store)

Players can still claim some of August’s ‘free’ Prime Gaming titles, which will start to disappear over the course of the month. All claimed titles will remain in the player’s library after they’re removed.

Games still available include In Sound Mind, Steelrising and Spray Paint Simulator.

Amazon also allows players to stream some games through its Luna streaming service. While some of these require an extra payment, the Luna Standard membership is included with Amazon Prime and includes more than 80 games to stream.

New Luna Standard games coming this month include Star Wars: Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.