Amazon Prime’s 15 ‘free’ games for June include Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered and Mafia 3 Definitive Edition

Amazon has confirmed this month’s wave of ‘free’ PC games for Amazon Prime subscribers on its Luna gaming service.

This month’s games include Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered and Mafia 3: Definitive Edition.

Although the service is now part of Amazon’s Luna gaming service – which mostly deals with streaming games – the offer here remains the same as it was when the service was known as Prime Gaming.

This means, as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, players are given a selection of PC games every month to claim, download and keep.

While other services – such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass – only give the player access to each game for as long as they remain subscribed, Amazon’s games are instead codes which are redeemed on other stores such as GOG, the Epic Games Store and Amazon’s own games launcher.

This means players will continue to have access to these titles, even if they cancel their Amazon Prime subscription.

The full list of June’s free Luna titles to claim, the date they’ll be available, and the digital stores they can be redeemed from, is as follows:

Amazon Luna – June 2026 ‘free’ PC games to claim

Available Now

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Mafia III: Definitive Edition (GOG)

(GOG) XCOM: Chimera Squad (GOG)

June 11

Tested on Humans: Escape Room (GOG)

(GOG) Sin Slayers: Reign of the 8th (GOG)

(GOG) G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Paradise Killer (GOG)

June 18

Between Time: Escape Room (GOG)

(GOG) Sugardew Island (GOG)

(GOG) Wargame Construction Set III: Age of Rifles 1846-1905 (GOG)

(GOG) Space Grunts 2 (GOG)

June 25

Space Grunts: Chrono Shard (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Please Touch the Artwork (Legacy Games)

(Legacy Games) Terraforming Mars (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch (Amazon Games App)

Players can still claim some of May’s ‘free’ Prime Gaming titles, including Mafia 2 Definitive Edition, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep and XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack.

Amazon launched its redesigned Luna streaming service last October, including the addition of GameNight, a new selection of around 30 party games designed for casual players, who can use their mobile phone as a controller with no app download needed.