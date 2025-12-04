Amazon Prime’s 14 ‘free’ games for December include Lego 2K Drive and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Amazon has revealed this month’s wave of ‘free’ games on Amazon Luna, formerly known as Prime Gaming.

This month’s games include Lego 2K Drive, Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

Although the service is now part of Amazon’s Luna gaming service – which mostly deals with streaming games – the offer here remains the same as Prime Gaming. As part of an Amazon Prime subscription, players can claim a selection of PC games every month to claim, download and keep.

While other services – such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass – only give the player access to each game for as long as they remain subscribed, Amazon’s games are instead codes which are redeemed on other stores.

This means players will continue to have access to these titles, even if they cancel their Amazon Prime subscription.

The full list of December’s free Luna titles to claim, the date they’ll be available, and the digital stores they can be redeemed from, is as follows:

Amazon Luna – December 2025 free PC games to claim

Available now

December 11

Forgotten Realms: The Archives – Collection Two (GOG)

Christmas Adventure: Candy Storm (Legacy Games)

December 18

Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus (GOG)

Gunslugs 2 (GOG)

Ashworld (GOG)

Forgotten Realms: The Archives – Collection Three (GOG)

December 23

Fallout (GOG)

Fallout 2 (GOG)

December 30

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Epic Games Store)

Dreamscaper (Epic Games Store)

Living Legends: The Crystal Tear – Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)

While these games are available to claim and keep, Amazon Prime members can also play a rotating selection of games on Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service. Newly added titles include Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition and Mafia: Definitive Edition.

At the time of writing, players can still claim some of November’s ‘free’ Prime Gaming titles, including Fallout 76, New Tales from the Borderlands and PlateUp.

In October, Amazon launched its redesigned Luna streaming service, including the addition of GameNight, a new selection of around 30 party games designed for casual players, who can use their mobile phone as a controller with no app download needed.