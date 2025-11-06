Amazon Prime’s 13 ‘free’ games for November include New Tales from the Borderlands and Fallout 76

Amazon has revealed this month’s wave of ‘free’ games on Amazon Luna, formerly known as Prime Gaming.

This month’s games include Fallout 76 and New Tales from the Borderlands.

Although the service is now part of Amazon’s Luna gaming service – which mostly deals with streaming games – the offer here remains the same as Prime Gaming – as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, players can claim a selection of PC games every month to claim, download and keep.

While other services – such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass – only give the player access to each game for as long as they remain subscribed, Amazon’s games are instead codes which are redeemed on other stores.

This means players will continue to have access to these titles even if they cancel their Amazon Prime subscription.

The full list of November’s free Luna titles to claim, the date they’ll be available, and the digital stores they can be redeemed from, is as follows:

Amazon Luna – November 2025 free PC games to claim

Available now

New Tales from the Borderlands (Epic Games Store)

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun Series (GOG)

Gas Station Simulator (Epic Games Store)

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories (Epic Games Store)

November 13

Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition (GOG)

Fallout 76 (Microsoft Games Store)

Fort Solis (GOG)

Dark City: Kyiv Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)

November 20

PlateUp! (Epic Games Store)

Dungeons & Dragons: Krynn Series (GOG)

Dream Tactics (GOG)

November 26

Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 6 Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games)

Gunslugs (GOG)

While these games are available to claim and keep, Amazon Prime members can also play a rotating selection of games on Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service. Newly added titles include Rise of the Tomb Raider, Two Point Hospital, Bus Simulator 21 Next Stop and World War Z.

At the time of writing, players can still claim some of October’s ‘free’ Prime Gaming titles, including Civilization 4: The Complete Edition, XCOM 2, Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition and Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition.

Last month Amazon launched its redesigned Luna streaming service, including the addition of GameNight, a new selection of around 30 party games designed for casual players, who can use their mobile phone as a controller with no app download needed.