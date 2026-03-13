Amazon Prime’s 13 ‘free’ games for March include Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon’s Keep and two Total War games

This month’s wave of ‘free’ Amazon games are currently rolling out on Amazon Luna, formerly known as Prime Gaming.

This month’s games include Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon’s Keep and two games in the Total War series.

Although the service is now part of Amazon’s Luna gaming service – which mostly deals with streaming games – the offer here remains the same as it was when the service was known as Prime Gaming.

This means, as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, players are given a selection of PC games every month to claim, download and keep.

While other services – such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass – only give the player access to each game for as long as they remain subscribed, Amazon’s games are instead codes which are redeemed on other stores.

This means players will continue to have access to these titles, even if they cancel their Amazon Prime subscription.

The full list of March’s free Luna titles to claim, the date they’ll be available, and the digital stores they can be redeemed from, is as follows:

Amazon Luna – March 2026 ‘free’ PC games to claim

Available Now

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon’s Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot (Epic Games Store)

Tattoo Tycoon (Epic Games Store)

Siege of Avalon (GOG Code)

Total War: Rome II – Emperor Edition (Epic Games Store)

Turmoil (Epic Games Store)

Veil of Darkness (GOG Code)

Mahokenshi – The Samurai Deckbuilder (GOG Code)

March 19

Sir Questionnaire (GOG Code)

Rebel Galaxy (GOG Code)

March 26

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Epic Games Store)

Chimp Quest: Spirit Isle (Legacy Games Code)

Phantasie Memorial Set (GOG Code)

Deep Sky Derelicts (Amazon Games App)

At the time of writing, players can still claim some of February’s ‘free’ Prime Gaming titles, including Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Civilization 6 and Total War: Attila.

In October, Amazon launched its redesigned Luna streaming service, including the addition of GameNight, a new selection of around 30 party games designed for casual players, who can use their mobile phone as a controller with no app download needed.