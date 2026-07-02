Amazon Prime’s 12 ‘free’ games for July include critically acclaimed RPG Symphony of War

Amazon has confirmed this month’s wave of ‘free’ PC games for Amazon Prime subscribers on its Luna gaming service (formerly known as Prime Gaming).

This month’s games include critically acclaimed RPG Symphony of War, and first-person psychological horror In Sound Mind.

Although the service is now part of Amazon’s Luna gaming service – which mostly deals with streaming games – the offer here remains the same as it was when the service was known as Prime Gaming.

This means, as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, players are given a selection of PC games every month to claim, download and keep.

While other services – such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass – only give the player access to each game for as long as they remain subscribed, Amazon’s games are instead codes which are redeemed on other stores such as GOG, the Epic Games Store and Amazon’s own games launcher.

This means players will continue to have access to these titles, even if they cancel their Amazon Prime subscription.

The full list of July’s free Luna titles to claim, the date they’ll be available, and the digital stores they can be redeemed from, is as follows:

Amazon Luna – July 2026 ‘free’ PC games to claim

Available now

CyClones (GOG)

(GOG) LoneStar (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga (Epic Games Store)

July 9

Still There (GOG)

(GOG) Regular Factory: Escape Room (GOG)

July 16

Poly Vita (Legacy Games)

(Legacy Games) Framed Collection (GOG)

(GOG) Escape Academy (Epic Games Store)

July 23

In Sound Mind (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Mystic Academy: Escape Room (GOG)

July 30

Zoria: Age of Shattering (GOG)

(GOG) Weakless (GOG)

Players can still claim some of June’s ‘free’ Prime Gaming titles, which will start to disappear over the course of the month. All claimed titles will remain in the player’s library after they’re removed.

Games still available include Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered, Mafia 3 Definitive Edition and G Joe: Wrath of Cobra.