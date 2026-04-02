Amazon Prime’s 12 ‘free’ games for April include XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack

This month’s wave of ‘free’ PC games have been confirmed for Amazon Luna, formerly known as Prime Gaming.

This month’s games include XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack and Total War: Pharaoh Dynasties.

Although the service is now part of Amazon’s Luna gaming service – which mostly deals with streaming games – the offer here remains the same as it was when the service was known as Prime Gaming.

This means, as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, players are given a selection of PC games every month to claim, download and keep.

While other services – such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass – only give the player access to each game for as long as they remain subscribed, Amazon’s games are instead codes which are redeemed on other stores such as GOG, the Epic Games Store and Amazon’s own games launcher.

This means players will continue to have access to these titles, even if they cancel their Amazon Prime subscription.

The full list of April’s free Luna titles to claim, the date they’ll be available, and the digital stores they can be redeemed from, is as follows:

Amazon Luna – April 2026 ‘free’ PC games to claim

Available now

XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack (GOG)

Total War: Pharaoh Dynasties (Epic Games Store)

April 9

A Rat’s Quest: The Way Back Home (Epic Games Store)

King of Retail (GOG)

April 16

Snake Core (GOG)

Monster Harvest (Epic Games Store)

Detective Agency: Gray Tie Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games)

April 23

Neo Cab (GOG)

The Pale Beyond (GOG)

April 30

KinnikuNeko: Super Muscle Cat (Epic Games Store)

Fantasy General (GOG)

Pinball Spire (GOG)

Players can still claim some of March’s ‘free’ Prime Gaming titles, including Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep, Total War: Rome II and Total War: Three Kingdoms.

In October, Amazon launched its redesigned Luna streaming service, including the addition of GameNight, a new selection of around 30 party games designed for casual players, who can use their mobile phone as a controller with no app download needed.