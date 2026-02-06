Amazon Prime’s 10 ‘free’ games for February include Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Total War: Attila

Amazon has revealed this month’s wave of ‘free’ games on Amazon Luna, formerly known as Prime Gaming.

This month’s games include Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Total War: Attila

Although the service is now part of Amazon’s Luna gaming service – which mostly deals with streaming games – the offer here remains the same as it was when the service was known as Prime Gaming.

This means, as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, players can claim a selection of PC games every month to claim, download and keep.

While other services – such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass – only give the player access to each game for as long as they remain subscribed, Amazon’s games are instead codes which are redeemed on other stores.

This means players will continue to have access to these titles, even if they cancel their Amazon Prime subscription.

The full list of February’s free Luna titles to claim, the date they’ll be available, and the digital stores they can be redeemed from, is as follows:

Amazon Luna – February 2025 free PC games to claim

Available now

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (Epic Games Store)

Dread Templar (Amazon Games App)

February 12

Hexguardian (Epic Games Store)

Around the World: Travel to Brazil Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games)

February 19

Ambition: A Minuet in Power (GOG)

Captain Blood (GOG)

Meganoid (GOG)

February 26

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw (GOG)

Total War: Attila (Epic Games Store)

Tavern Talk (Amazon Games App)

While these games are available to claim and keep, Amazon Prime members can also play a rotating selection of games on Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service. Newly added titles include Alan Wake 2, Disney Universe, Just Shapes & Beats and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and its expansion The Order of Giants.

At the time of writing, players can still claim some of January’s ‘free’ Prime Gaming titles, including Harold Halibut, Civilization 6 and Lego 2K Drive.

In October, Amazon launched its redesigned Luna streaming service, including the addition of GameNight, a new selection of around 30 party games designed for casual players, who can use their mobile phone as a controller with no app download needed.