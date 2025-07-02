Amazon Prime Gaming’s ‘free’ games for July have been announced

Amazon has revealed this month’s batch of ‘free’ games on Amazon Prime Gaming.

Prime Gaming, which is included as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, lets members claim a selection of PC games every month, to claim and keep.

While other services – such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass – only give the player access to each game for as long as they remain subscribed, Prime Gaming’s games are instead codes which are redeemed on other stores.

This means players will continue to have access to Prime Gaming titles even if they cancel their Amazon Prime subscription.

This month’s games include Venba, Heroes of Loot and Endless Space 2: Definitive Edition.

Until July 7, players are also still able to claim the six ‘bonus’ games announced in mid-June, which included Saints Row 2, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, Star Wars: Rebellion and Tomb Raider I-III Remastered.

The full list of games available to claim are as follows:

Prime Day ‘lead-up’ (available until July 7)

Dungeon of the Endless: Definitive Edition (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Saints Row 2 (GOG)

(GOG) Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (GOG Code)

(GOG Code) Star Wars: Rebellion (GOG)

(GOG) TOEM (GOG)

(GOG) Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (GOG)

Available now

Boxes: Lost Fragments (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Paquerette Down the Bunburrows (Epic Games Store)

July 17

Endless Space 2: Definitive Edition (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Beseige: The Splintered Sea DLC (Amazon Games App)

July 24

Venba (GOG)

(GOG) I Love Finding Wild Friends: Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games)

July 31