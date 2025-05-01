Amazon Prime Gaming’s 23 ‘free’ games for May include Lego Star Wars TCS and another free Xbox game

Amazon has revealed this month’s wave of ‘free’ games on Prime Gaming.

This month’s games include Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga and Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell.

Prime Gaming, which is included as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, lets members claim a selection of PC games every month, to claim and keep.

While other services – such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass – only give the player access to each game for as long as they remain subscribed, Prime Gaming’s games are instead codes which are redeemed on other stores.

This means players will continue to have access to Prime Gaming titles even if they cancel their Amazon Prime subscription.

As was the case last month, players will also be able to claim an Xbox game as part of their Prime Gaming subscription this month. April’s offering featured both the Xbox and PC versions of Minecraft Legends, whereas May’s free Xbox game is Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition.

Many of April’s games are still available to claim for now, including Minecraft Legends, Mafia III Definitive Edition, Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain and Thief Gold.

The full list of May’s Prime Gaming titles, and the digital stores they can be redeemed at, is as follows:

Amazon Prime Gaming – May 2025 free games

Available Now

Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds Saga (GOG)

(GOG) Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga (GOG)

(GOG) Styx: Master of Shadows (GOG)

(GOG) The Invisible Hand (Amazon Games App)

May 8

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Digital Deluxe Edition (Microsoft Store) (PC & Xbox)

(Microsoft Store) (PC & Xbox) Amnesia: Rebirth (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Hypnospace Outlaw (GOG)

(GOG) Doors: Paradox (Epic Games Store)

May 15

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell (GOG)

(GOG) Endless Legends Definitive Edition (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Golf With Your Friends (GOG)

(GOG) Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2 (GOG)

(GOG) Mail Time (GOG)

May 22

Fate (GOG)

(GOG) Thief 2: The Metal Age (GOG)

(GOG) Everdream Valley (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Chessarama (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) The Lost Ashford Ring (Legacy Games)

May 29