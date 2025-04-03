Amazon Prime Gaming’s 23 ‘free’ games for April include Mafia 3 Definitive Edition and a free Xbox game

Amazon has revealed this month’s wave of ‘free’ games on Prime Gaming.

Prime Gaming, which is included as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, lets members claim a selection of PC games every month, to claim and keep.

While other services – such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass – only give the player access to each game for as long as they remain subscribed, Prime Gaming’s games are instead codes which are redeemed on other stores.

This means players will continue to have access to Prime Gaming titles even if they cancel their Amazon Prime subscription.

This month’s games include Mafia 3 Definitive Edition, Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, Berserk Boy and Thief Gold.

As was the case last month, players will also be able to claim an Xbox game as part of their Prime Gaming subscription. March’s offering featured both PC and Xbox versions of Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, whereas April’s PC/Xbox game is Minecraft Legends.

Many of March’s games are still available to claim for now, including Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, BioShock Infinite Complete Edition, Let’s Build a Zoo and Session: Skate Sim.

The full list of April’s Prime Gaming titles, and the digital stores they can be redeemed at, is as follows:

Amazon Prime Gaming – April 2025 free games

Available now

Mafia III: Definitive Edition (GOG)

(GOG) Minecraft Legends (Microsoft Store) (PC & Xbox)

(Microsoft Store) (PC & Xbox) Gravity Circuit (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Paleo Pines (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Clouds & Sheep 2 (Amazon Games App)

April 10

DreadOut 2 (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Endless Space: Definitive Edition (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) God’s Trigger (GOG)

(GOG) New York Mysteries: Power of Art Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games)

(Legacy Games) Projection: First Light (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Faraway: Director’s Cut (Amazon Games App)

April 17

Gloomhaven (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) The Last Spell (GOG)

(GOG) Fashion Police Squad (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Genesis Noir (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain (GOG)

(GOG) Berserk Boy (GOG)

(GOG) The Last Show of Mr Chardish (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Wild Country (GOG)

April 24