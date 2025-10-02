Amazon Prime Gaming’s 14 ‘free’ games for October include Fallout New Vegas and XCOM 2

Amazon has revealed this month’s wave of ‘free’ games on Prime Gaming.

This month’s games include Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas and XCOM 2, as well as a selection of horror-themed games to mark Halloween.

Prime Gaming, which is included as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, lets members claim a selection of PC games every month, to claim and keep.

While other services – such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass – only give the player access to each game for as long as they remain subscribed, Prime Gaming’s games are instead codes which are redeemed on other stores.

This means players will continue to have access to Prime Gaming titles even if they cancel their Amazon Prime subscription.

The full list of October’s Prime Gaming titles, the date they’ll be available, and the digital stores they can be redeemed from, is as follows:

Amazon Prime Gaming – October 2025 free games

Available Now

DragonStrike (GOG)

(GOG) Tormented Souls (Amazon Games App)

October 9

XCOM 2 (GOG)

(GOG) Vampire: The Masquerade – Reckoning of New York (Amazon Games App)

October 16

Empty Shell (GOG)

(GOG) Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition (GOG)

(GOG) True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 1 (GOG)

October 23

Hellslave (GOG)

(GOG) True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2 (GOG)

(GOG) Lost & Found Agency: Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games)

(Legacy Games) Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition (GOG)

October 30

You Will Die Here Tonight (GOG)

(GOG) Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Halloween Stories: Horror Movie Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)

While these games are available to claim and keep, Amazon Prime members can also play a rotating selection of games on Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service. Current titles include Borderlands 3, Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition, SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated and MotoGP 25.

At the time of writing, players can still claim some of September’s ‘free’ Prime Gaming titles, including Civilization 4: The Complete Edition, Fate: The Cursed King and Into the Breach.