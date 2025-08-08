Amazon Prime Gaming’s 12 ‘free’ games for August include Civilization 3

Amazon has revealed this month’s wave of ‘free’ games on Prime Gaming.

This month’s games include Sid Meier‘s Civilization 3 Complete and Thief: Definitive Edition.

Prime Gaming, which is included as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, lets members claim a selection of PC games every month, to claim and keep.

While other services – such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass – only give the player access to each game for as long as they remain subscribed, Prime Gaming’s games are instead codes which are redeemed on other stores.

This means players will continue to have access to Prime Gaming titles even if they cancel their Amazon Prime subscription.

The full list of August’s Prime Gaming titles, the date they’ll be available, and the digital stores they can be redeemed from, is as follows:

Amazon Prime Gaming – August 2025 free games

Available Now

Sid Meier’s Civilization 3 Complete (GOG)

(GOG) Thief: Definitive Edition (GOG)

(GOG) The Academy: The First Riddle (Amazon Games App)

August 14

Fate: The Traitor Soul (GOG)

(GOG) Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Tin Hearts (GOG)

(GOG) Necroking (GOG)

August 21

Labyrinth City: Pierre the Maze Detective (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Silver Box Classics (GOG)

August 28

Heroes of Loot 2 (GOG)

(GOG) Fantasy Empires (GOG)

(GOG) City Legends: The Ghost of Misty Hill Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games)

At the time of writing, players can still claim some of July’s ‘free’ Prime Gaming titles, including Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Amnesia: The Dark Descenr, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II.