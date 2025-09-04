Amazon Prime Gaming’s 11 ‘free’ games for September include Civilization 4

Amazon has revealed this month’s wave of ‘free’ games on Prime Gaming.

This month’s games include Sid Meier‘s Civilization 4: The Complete Edition and Fate: The Cursed King.

Prime Gaming, which is included as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, lets members claim a selection of PC games every month, to claim and keep.

While other services – such as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass – only give the player access to each game for as long as they remain subscribed, Prime Gaming’s games are instead codes which are redeemed on other stores.

This means players will continue to have access to Prime Gaming titles even if they cancel their Amazon Prime subscription.

The full list of September’s Prime Gaming titles, the date they’ll be available, and the digital stores they can be redeemed from, is as follows:

Amazon Prime Gaming – September 2025 free games

Available Now

Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft (GOG)

(GOG) Into the Breach (Epic Games Store)

(Epic Games Store) Sid Meier’s Civilization 4: The Complete Edition (GOG)

September 11

Afterimage (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Spelljammer: Pirates of Realmspace (GOG)

(GOG) Subterrain: Mines of Titan (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Tower of Time (GOG)

September 18

Fate: The Cursed King (GOG)

(GOG) Residual (GOG)

September 25

Mystical Riddles: Ghostly Park Collectors Edition (Legacy Games)

(Legacy Games) Pixal Cafe (Amazon Games App)

While these games are available to claim and keep, Amazon Prime members can also play a rotating selection of games on Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service. Current titles include Control Ultimate Edition, Jackbox Party Pack 10, Ruver City Girls, The Mummy Demastered and MotoGP 24.

At the time of writing, players can still claim some of August’s ‘free’ Prime Gaming titles, including Civilization 3: Complete, Thief: Definitive Edition and Marvel’s Midnight Suns.