Amazon Prime Gaming gets six bonus ‘free’ games today, including Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

Amazon Prime Gaming has announced that six more bonus games will be made available for subscribers today.

Prime Gaming, which is included as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, lets members claim a selection of PC games every month, to claim and keep.

June’s games were already confirmed earlier this month, but now Amazon has announced that a further six will be made available to celebrate the upcoming Prime Day.

All six games are available today (June 17) at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST, and can be claimed on the Amazon Prime Gaming page when they’re available.

As with all other Prime Gaming titles, these are codes to redeem and keep, and will remain in players’ libraries to play even if they cancel their Amazon Prime subscription in the future.

The six extra ‘free’ games being added today are:

Dungeon of the Endless: Definitive Edition (Amazon Games App)

(Amazon Games App) Saints Row 2 (GOG Code)

(GOG Code) Saints Row IV: Re-Elected (GOG Code)

(GOG Code) Star Wars: Rebellion (GOG Code)

(GOG Code) TOEM (GOG Code)

(GOG Code) Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (GOG Code)

Earlier this month Amazon confirmed that nine games would be added to Prime Gaming throughout June as part of its usual selection of ‘free’ monthly titles to claim and keep.

Available now are Mordheim: City of the Damned, The Abandoned Planet, Station to Station and Death Squared.

On June 19 these will be joined by Dark Envoy and Fate: Undiscovered Realms, while on June 26 players will also be able to claim Thief: Deadly Shadows, Jupiter Hell and Gallery of Things: Reveries.