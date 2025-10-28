Amazon making ‘significant’ cuts to games business, moving away from MMOs

Amazon is making “significant” cuts to its video game business and moving away from MMO development, it’s announced.

In a message to staff reviewed by Bloomberg, the company said it would eliminate more than 14,000 corporate jobs, many of which affect its game development and publishing business.

Specifically, the San Diego and Irvine development studios, which are responsible for MMOs New World and an untitled The Lord of the Rings game, have seen significant reductions, according to Steve Boom, vice president of Audio, Twitch, and Games.

“While we’re proud of our successes in first-party AAA game development and publishing, we have made the difficult decision to halt a significant amount of our first-party AAA game development work – specifically around MMOs – within Amazon Game Studios,” he wrote.

This includes “making significant role reductions in our studios in Irvine and San Diego, as well as our central publishing team,” he added.

Amazon Games Orange County (formerly Double Helix Games), which is based in Irvine, California, released New World in September 2021.

More to follow…