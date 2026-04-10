Amazon Luna has stopped offering individual games and subscriptions from third-party stores

Amazon has announced that it has stopped offering individual game and subscription purchases through its Luna streaming service.

At the moment, Luna – formerly known as Amazon Prime Gaming – offers two subscription services, Luna Standard and Luna Premium.

Until today, players could also link their Luna account to their accounts on the EA, Ubisoft or GOG stores and buy games on those stores. These games would then also be playable on Luna’s cloud streaming service, allowing players to play them without installing them to their PC.

However, in an email being sent to some subscribers, Amazon has announced that this feature has been stopped as of today, as it focuses on the Luna Standard and Luna Premium services.

Starting today (April 10), Amazon Luna no longer offers “game stores, individual game purchases or third-party subscriptions”, and has removed the EA, Ubisoft and GOG stores

Players who previously purchased titles through Luna can continue to play them until June 10, at which point Luna will no longer support them. They will still be playable through the EA, Ubisoft and GOG stores they were redeemed on.

Games that were also carried over through the Bring Your Own Library feature – where purchases made directly from the EA, Ubisoft and GOG stores could be brought to Luna for streaming – will also no longer be supported from June 10.

Luna is also no longer selling subscriptions to Ubisoft+ and Jackbox Games. Players who subscribed to these through Luna will have their active subscriptions cancelled at their next billing cycle, meaning they’ll have to re-subscribe elsewhere.

Some players will be eligible for a free membership to Luna Premium – Amazon will be contacting these players on or after June 10 with details on how to claim the offer.

Amazon Luna: "Starting April 10, 2026, Amazon Luna will no longer offer game stores, individual game purchases or third-party subscriptions. You’ll still be able to play any games you've already purchased and access your third-party subscription benefits ... until June 10, 2026"More info — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2026-04-10T13:38:49.466Z

In its email to users, Amazon stressed that the only change here is the ability to buy and stream games from the EA, Ubisoft and GOG stores, and that its own services will be continuing.

“What’s staying and getting even better? We’re doubling down on a broad range of gaming experiences, including strong third-party titles, delivered in ways that make great games more accessible, as well as new and unique gaming experiences like GameNight,” it wrote.

“We appreciate you being part of our journey, and we’re excited to continue delivering great games and gaming experiences through Luna Standard and Luna Premium.”

Amazon launched its redesigned Luna streaming service last October, including the addition of GameNight, a new selection of around 30 party games designed for casual players, who can use their mobile phone as a controller with no app download needed.