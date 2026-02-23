Amazon is shutting down another game: Former Lionhead devs’ King of Meat

King of Meat, the party platformer published by Amazon, is set to shut down six months after it launched.

Developed by UK-based Glowmade – which was founded by former Lionhead members – the co-op platformer launched for consoles and PC in October as a premium game, but seemingly struggled to find an audience, with Steam concurrents peaking at less than a few hundred players.

On Monday, Amazon Games confirmed that King of Meat will shut down in April, with all players able to receive a refund for their purchases.

“Despite the creativity and innovation Glowmade brought to King of Meat, the game has unfortunately not found the audience we hoped for,” it said. “As a result, we have made the difficult decision to conclude our investment in the game, and King of Meat’s servers will close on April 9, 2026.

“Players will be able to access and play all existing content until then, so we encourage you to enjoy your remaining time in the game with your fellow Contenders.”

All players who purchased King of Meat will receive a full refund “in the coming weeks” from their platform provider, Amazon said.

“We want to sincerely thank every player who supported King of Meat and the wonderful community that formed around it. Your enthusiasm, imagination, and feedback have meant the world to us and to the team at Glowmade.

“We’re grateful for Glowmade’s partnership and passion throughout this journey and wish them continued success in the future.”

King of Meat is the latest Amazon title to close following news of a huge round of layoffs at the company last year, said to have affected at least 14,000 jobs, including a significant number of people at its San Diego and Irvine development studios.

Last month, Amazon confirmed its MMO, New World: Aeternum, had been pulled from storefronts and will shut down permanently in 12 months’ time.