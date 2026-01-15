Amazon has greenlit a Fallout reality show where contestants live in a vault for a ‘huge cash prize’

Amazon Prime Video has greenlit a Fallout reality series that will see contestants living inside a vault competing for a “huge” cash prize.

Fallout Shelter is currently looking for contestants to appear in the ten-part reality series, which will see them compete in a series of games that test the seven core attributes from the Fallout world: strength, perception, endurance, charisma, intelligence, agility, and luck (S.P.E.C.I.A.L).

“The series will not only test dwellers’ core attributes, but also their loyalty and alliances,” a synopsis reads. “It’s a game of power dynamics, popularity, and social strategy which will ultimately result in a huge cash prize, but do you have what it takes to be the most S.P.E.C.I.A.L?”

The reality show will follow the success of the live-action Fallout series, which debuted in 2024 and stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Walton Goggins, and Frances Turner.

According to Amazon, Fallout season one has surpassed 100 million viewers and is the second most-watched title in the history of the platform after The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The second season, which is currently rolling out, has a Rotten Tomatoes approval rating of 97%.

Speaking to VGC around the release of Fallout season 2, Bethesda game director Todd Howard said he felt “super lucky” to be working on multiple games at Bethesda Game Studios alongside the show.

“I think I’m super lucky and blessed that I get to touch so many things and work with so many amazing creative teams, both internal at Bethesda and now with like the group at Kilter Films and Jonah and Athena and Graham and Geneva and everybody there,” he said.

“The times that I get to work on the TV show, it’s like, this is amazing. And then I go back to game work, and we’re obviously doing a bunch of games and different things. I can’t describe the feeling of like a day when you’re sitting in a creative meeting, and I leave it, and I’m just like, I cannot wait to see this or play this or, know, just, you know, I love all of it.”