Amazon has ‘completely redesigned’ Luna with party games including an AI Snoop Dogg courtroom title

Amazon has “completely redesigned and remagined” its game streaming service Luna, with a focus on party games including an AI-powered Snoop Dogg game.

Amazon Luna launched in 2022, and since launch has seen a steady stream of high-profile titles on the streaming platform. Amazon has now announced that the service is being refreshed with a focus on party games, as well as core titles.

The biggest change to Luna as part of this revamp is GameNight, which Amazon pitches as a way to get players who aren’t interested in traditional consoles invested in games.

GameNight will be included with Amazon Prime at no additional cost, and lets players join the game by scanning a QR code on their phone.

“All GameNight games are designed to be played together with family and friends for maximum laughter and connection,” Amazon says. “Finally, a reason for parents not to tell their kids to put their phones away.”

Game Night will include titles developed by Amazon, the most prominent of which is Courtoom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg.

The game is described as “a human‑built, AI‑powered improv courtroom game where players invent outrageous characters, spin wild stories, and do whatever it takes to defend their testimonies before Judge Snoop Dogg.”

According to Amazon, GameNight will launch with more than 25 multiplayer games, “from GameNight-optimized takes on favorites like Angry Birds, Draw & Guess, Exploding Kittens, and Flappy Golf Party, to party‑ready adaptations of board game hits such as Taboo, Ticket to Ride, and Clue”.

Hogwarts Legacy, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, and TopSpin 2K25 are also being added to Amazon Luna for Prime members. Additional games can be purchased on the service.