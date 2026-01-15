Amazon Games confirms MMO New World has a year left before it goes offline permanently

Amazon Games’ MMO, New World: Aeternum, has been pulled from storefronts and will shut down permanently in 12 months’ time, it’s confirmed.

In a post clarifying the future of the game, following the October announcement that Amazon is moving away from MMO development and ending service on New World, it’s now been confirmed that the game will go offline permanently on January 31, 2027.

At the time of publication, the game had already been pulled from Steam and the Xbox store. Beginning July 20, 2026, players will no longer be able to purchase in-game currency, Amazon said.

Those who have previously purchased New World: Aeternum will be able to download and install the game again if they choose, but it will no longer be playable as of February next year.

“A few months ago, we shared with you, our valued community, that no additional content would come to New World: Aeternum after the Nighthaven seasonal update,” an update from Amazon Games reads.

“We also said more details on what’s happening next, alongside other essential information, would soon follow. Today, we’re here to share updates and provide transparency on where the game goes from here.

“New World: Aeternum will officially be taken offline from all platforms on January 31, 2027. On January 15, 2026, the title will be delisted and no longer available for purchase. Players will still be able to play New World: Aeternum on their purchased platform, and we are extending the Nighthaven season until the servers are taken offline on January 31, 2027.”

It continues: “We want to thank the players for your dedication and passion. We are grateful for the time spent crafting the world of Aeternum with you. Together we built something special. While we are saddened to say goodbye, we’re honored that we were able to share so much with the community.

“It has been our pleasure to work on New World: Aeternum and evolve this unforgettable adventure with you all. We look forward to one more year together, and giving this fantastic adventure a sendoff worthy of a legendary hero. From the bottom of all our hearts, thank you for sharing this world with us.”

The news follows a huge round of layoffs at Amazon, said to have affected at least 14,000 jobs, including a significant number of people at New World’s developer, Amazon Games Orange County.

The San Diego and Irvine development studios, which are responsible for New World and an untitled The Lord of the Rings MMO game, have seen significant reductions, according to Steve Boom, vice president of Audio, Twitch, and Games.