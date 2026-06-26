Amazon GTA 6 listing mentions unannounced features including ‘Larger map’ and ‘2 playable protagonists’

Grand Theft Auto VI – better known as GTA 6 – has seemingly had unannounced features detailed by a listing on Amazon Brazil.

The Amazon listing describes some details we already knew or could assume – two playable protagonists, a larger map – but there are new pieces of information Rockstar hasn’t yet shared.

The listing mentions expected features like “next-generation graphics” and dynamic weather, but also appears to confirm an integrated social network that allows GTA 6 players to “watch viral videos, follow influencers, and discover world events through your in-game mobile phone”.

GTA 6 NPCs will also have their own routines and random events, according to the listing.

The full (machine-translated) product description is as follows:

LARGER MAP: Explore Vice City, beaches, swamps, small towns, and various regions of Leonida.

Explore Vice City, beaches, swamps, small towns, and various regions of Leonida. TWO PLAYABLE PROTAGONISTS: Switch between Jason and Lucia during the story and participate in missions as a duo.

Switch between Jason and Lucia during the story and participate in missions as a duo. A MORE VIBRANT OPEN WORLD: NPCs with their own routines, random events, interactive establishments, and a greater sense of immersion.

NPCs with their own routines, random events, interactive establishments, and a greater sense of immersion. INTEGRATED SOCIAL NETWORKS: Watch viral videos, follow influencers, and discover world events through your in-game mobile phone.

Watch viral videos, follow influencers, and discover world events through your in-game mobile phone. NEXT-GENERATION GRAPHICS: Advanced lighting, dynamic weather, more natural animations, and a high level of detail in environments.”

This information was likely provided to Amazon by Rockstar or publisher Take-Two Interactive and is probably accurate. The details were first noticed by the Brazilian site Sucumba Games.

NPCs having their own routines and procedural or “random” events being possible is a new detail, as is the depth of the social network mechanic. We’ve seen this teased previously in trailers, but now we understand that the social networks will have their own influencers.

This seems to align with a Rockstar patent reported by VGC back in 2021, which suggested it was planning significant improvements to how NPCs navigate open-world games such as Grand Theft Auto 6.

The patent’s documents described a system that deals with non-player navigation around a virtual environment, including making the navigation and behaviours of computer characters more realistic.

The new system described in the patent will result in more believable navigation for NPC characters, it said, with computer players able to detect the type of road they are on and to act differently depending on the circumstances.

Other details we already knew, such as the lack of a disc version of GTA 6 at launch and the pre-order bonuses.

GTA 6 is coming on November 19, 2026. Retailers are warning of console shortages as fan anticipation for Trailer 3 is reaching a fever pitch.