Alleged Zelda movie set footage claims to show first glimpses of Link and Zelda actors

Footage has appeared online allegedly showing The Legend of Zelda movie being filmed, including possible first glimpses of Link and Zelda’s actors.

The live-action Legend of Zelda movie is said to have started production in New Zealand earlier this month, several months after the game’s cast was announced by Nintendo and Arad Productions.

On Friday, camera footage appeared on social media claiming to show the filming process in action.

The Instagram clips appear to show English actor Bo Bragason as Zelda, and a brief glimpse of 16-year-old British actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link.

Zelda appears to be wearing her blue tunic from Breath of the Wild, while Link is donning his iconic green tunic from earlier Zelda games, like Twilight Princess and Ocarina of Time.

In an interview earlier this year, Ball said he wanted to make the Zelda movie “something serious and cool, but fun and whimsical.”

Previously, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ball said his vision for the movie is inspired by the work of Studio Ghibli co-founder and Spirited Away director Hayao Miyazaki.

According to reports, The Legend of Zelda movie could be part of a planned trilogy, as production prepares for shooting later this year. According to movie industry insider Daniel Richtman, all major acting roles will be signed for three films planned over six years.

The Legend of Zelda is the third Nintendo franchise to receive the film treatment in recent years. Detective Pikachu and The Super Mario Bros. Movie were released to huge success, with the latter becoming one of the highest-grossing animated films ever.