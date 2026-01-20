Alleged Fable concept art has leaked ahead of this week’s gameplay reveal

A large batch of concept art said to be from the upcoming Fable game has been shared online.

According to MP1st, the images – which it claims are from the portfolio of an unnamed artist who worked on the upcoming Playground Games title – show various locations and gameplay elements.

Some of the roughly 30 images show the protagonist looking out over the horizon at a large city. One of the images includes a sign which says ‘Bloodstone’, a location from Fable 2.

Other images show the protagonist travelling through a sewer area, shots of a swamp village, the same village following a flood and a number of illustrations showing what appears to be the streets of Bloodstone.

Without revealing the name of the source, it’s impossible to tell how early in the game’s lengthy development these concept art images were created, and whether any of these elements remain in the final game (or, indeed, whether they are authentic).

It won’t be too long to wait for more clarity, however, as Microsoft has promised that the first extended look at Fable will take place during its next Xbox Developer Direct, which takes place on Thursday, January 22 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT.

The Xbox Developer Direct will also offer the first extended look at the other title in development at Playground Games, the eagerly awaited Forza Horizon 6.

Microsoft originally announced the Fable reboot back in 2020, at the same time it initially revealed the Xbox Series X/S consoles. It then disappeared for years, until a cinematic trailer starring Richard Ayoade appeared in 2023.

It would be another full year before the game was seen again, in a second trailer confirming that the game would star Matt ‘Super Hans’ King from Peep Show, and had a 2025 release window.

In February 2025, Xbox Game Studios head Craig Duncan announced that Fable had been delayed to 2026, promising: “While I know that’s not maybe the news people want to hear, what I want to assure people of is that it’s definitely worth the wait.”