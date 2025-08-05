All three Pilotwings soundtracks have been added to the Nintendo Music app

Nintendo has added three more soundtracks to its Nintendo Music app.

The soundtracks for the entire Pilotwings series – consisting of Pilotwings, Pilotwings 64 and Pilotwings Resort – is now available to listen to for subscribers.

The Pilotwings soundtrack consists of 21 tracks running for 19 minutes, Pilotwings 64 features 30 tracks running for 46 minutes, and Pilotwings Resort offers 24 tracks with a runtime of 36 minutes.

Although the runtimes may initially appear very short, many of the tracks are designed to loop and their default setting on Nintendo Music is to only loop once or twice.

Players can extend the length of these looping tracks by choosing the Extend To… setting and making them 15, 30 or 60 minutes long.

The Nintendo Music app, which was released in October 2024, lets Nintendo Switch Online members listen to a selection of soundtracks from Nintendo games.

At the time of writing it now features nearly 100 soundtracks, covering the entire span of the company’s home video game history from the Famicom / NES all the way up to Nintendo Switch.

This includes numerous full soundtracks for multiple games in the Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon, Metroid, Splatoon, Mario Kart, Donkey Kong Country and Star Fox series.

Prepare for takeoff! Music from Pilotwings, Pilotwings 64, and Pilotwings Resort is now available on the #NintendoMusic app! Listen here: https://t.co/wh94sN2Qxx pic.twitter.com/fc98Ek1xjx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 5, 2025

The original Pilotwings was released on the Super Famicom / SNES in 1990 and was praised for its used of Mode 7 graphics, which gave the illusion of 3D graphics.

It was followed in 1996 by Pilotwings 64, which featured full 3D environments and was praised for allowing the player to freely explore its four separate islands.

The series then lay dormant for another 15 years, until Nintendo decided to release Pilotwings Resort as its main launch title for the Nintendo 3DS in 2011.

The game was set in Wuhu Island, the location featured in numerous other Nintendo games including Wii Sports Resort, Wii Fit Plus and Mario Kart 7.