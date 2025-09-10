All six RE Engine Resident Evil games, including Requiem, are reportedly coming to Switch 2

All six of the Resident Evil games that run on Capcom’s RE Engine are getting Switch 2 ports, according to a Capcom insider.

‘‘Dusk Golem’, who has a long track record of reporting information about video games before it has been made public, claims that ports of every Resident Evil game that was developed with RE Engine are “coming to Switch 2 sooner or later”.

This would not only mean ports of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil Village and the remakes of Resident Evil 2, 3 and 4, but also a port of the upcoming Resident Evil: Requiem, they claimed.

Dusk Golem had initially made the claim on the Resetera forum last week, saying: “All the Resident Evil RE Engine games are coming to Switch 2 as one might expect.

“Them coming I know for a fact, but this next part is now my own conjecture. I’m guessing they’re lining up a number of the Switch 2 ports, and those PS5 versions of various RE games rated within the last year, as part of their 30-year anniversary celebration stuff. But that’s a guess on my side. Them happening is not though.”

On Tuesday a follower on X asked Dusk Golem to confirm this is definitely the case, to which they replied that their sources said the games are in development. They also added that at least one of the games could be revealed at the heavily rumoured Nintendo Direct this week, but that this particular element was speculation on their part.

(1/2) Yee, they’ve been working on porting all the RE Engine Resident Evil games to Nintendo Switch 2 for a hot minute now. Requiem should be landing on Nintendo Switch 2 as well. There’s grapevine rumor that there’s a Nintendo Direct this week & RE7 is going to be there at least https://t.co/fQw5WBjDXz — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) September 9, 2025

“Yee, they’ve been working on porting all the RE Engine Resident Evil games to Nintendo Switch 2 for a hot minute now,” they said. “Requiem should be landing on Nintendo Switch 2 as well.

“There’s a grapevine rumor that there’s a Nintendo Direct this week and RE7 is going to be there at least, but that’s a grapevine rumor and I don’t have good insight into Capcom‘s marketing plans.

“Just have heard very reliably several times now they’re all coming to Switch 2 sooner or later, & that does include Requiem (so RE7, RE:2, RE:3, Village, RE:4, Requiem).”

They also stressed that these would be ‘proper’ ports running natively on Switch 2 hardware. Resident Evil 7, Village, 2 and 3 were released on the original Switch but these were cloud streaming versions.