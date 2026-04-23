All six Neo Geo Metal Slug games are half price to mark the series’ 30th anniversary

All six main Neo Geo games in the Metal Slug series are currently half price, to mark the series’ 30th anniversary.

The original Metal Slug was released in Japanese arcades on April 19, 1996, and came to the Neo Geo AES console the following month.

It was followed by four sequels, as well as Metal Slug X, which was an upgraded version of Metal Slug 2 with numerous changes and improvements made.

To celebrate the series turning 30 years old, retro specialist Hamster Corporation is selling its digital re-releases of all six games at half price for the next two weeks.

Hamster is best known for its long-running Arcade Archives series, but it also has a spin-off series called ACA Neo Geo which specialises in games released on the Neo Geo AES console and MVS arcade board.

From now until May 6, all six Metal Slug games in the ACA Neo Geo series are available to buy for 50% off on the Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. All games are of course playable on Switch 2, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S too.

This means the following games currently cost $3.99 each instead of their usual price of $7.99 each:

ACA Neo Geo – Metal Slug

ACA Neo Geo – Metal Slug 2

ACA Neo Geo – Metal Slug 3

ACA Neo Geo – Metal Slug 4

ACA Neo Geo – Metal Slug 5

ACA Neo Geo – Metal Slug X

Each ACA Neo Geo game features Original Mode, High Score Mode (where you keep playing until you die) and Caravan Mode (where you have to get the highest score within a certain time), as well as online leaderboards.

A total of 110 games have been released in the ACA Neo Geo series, alongside 406 games in the Arcade Archives series, 35 in the enhanced Arcade Archives 2 series, and 11 games in the newly launched Console Archives series.

The original Metal Slug is also one of the first 10 games set to be released for the re-released Neo Geo AES console, which is coming in November and includes numerous new features such as HDMI output.

Each cartridge game for the new Neo Geo will cost $69.99, meaning those who simply wish to play the games rather than owning physical copies may wish to buy the ACA Neo Geo versions instead, especially given that the sale now means all six Metal Slug games can be purchased for a total of $23.94.