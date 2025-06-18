Alien Ant Farm says it’s a ‘bummer’ to be removed from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 soundtrack

Alien Ant Farm has said that being removed from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is “a bummer”.

The band, whose song Wish was included in the soundtrack for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3, won’t be included in the upcoming remake collection alongside Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4.

Now, speaking to the BBC, the band has expressed their disappointment in the omission.

“Is it a bummer that we weren’t invited, or did they not include us? Absolutely,” said Alien Ant Farm’s Terry Corso.

“We understand that they’re trying to bring some new stuff on to these releases, and if you’ve got to make cuts, you’ve got to make cuts, I don’t know why it had to be us, I feel like our song was really good on there and did really well.”

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4’s soundtrack is comprised of songs featured in the original games, as well as contemporary music. Notable omissions include AC/DC’s TNT, which was the opening track to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4.

Singer Dryden Mitchell added: “I kind of get it, that skating feels a little more punk, we’re not a punk band, but I think that’s what makes a cool soundtrack, is being different.”

Tony Hawk previously claimed the decision not to bring back many classic songs for the upcoming Pro Skater 3+4 soundtrack was his, after some fans expressed disappointment over the revealed track list.

Commenting on Instagram, Tony Hawk claimed that he personally decided to introduce a mix of new and classic tracks for Pro Skater 3+4, stating that he hoped players would enjoy discovering new music, as with the original games.

“It was my choice to pick some different songs by the same artists featured in THPS3+4 OST,” he wrote. “I’m hoping that discovery is half the fun, and a big reason that these soundtracks resonated in the first place. So listen and enjoy the ride. More to come… both old and new.”