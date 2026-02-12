AiAi from Super Monkey Ball is the latest free racer in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has received its latest free DLC guest character.

AiAi from Super Monkey Ball has been added to the game, along with some other Money Ball related content.

The complete list of free content added to the game is as follows:

AiAi playable character

Banana Cruiser vehicle

Four Super Monkey Ball songs added to the Jukebox: Race Menu Theme Banana Rumble Jingle Banana Farm

Special emotes and sounds

As with all other new character releases, AiAi will be getting his own ‘festival’ event this weekend, where players take part in online races and earn points to unlock more AiAi-themed cosmetics like decals, horns and titles.

AiAi’s addition brings the total roster to 43 characters (if pre-order characters, Season Pass characters and all four Pac-Man ghosts are included).

Sega has added five free guest characters to the game – Hatsune Miku, Joker from Persona, Ichiban Kasuga from Like a Dragon / Yakuza, NiGHTS and now AiAI.

Tangle the Lemur and Whisper the Wolf from the IDW Sonic the Hedgehog comic series have also been confirmed to be coming as free characters soon, and the game’s website suggests at least six more free characters are still to come after them.

The game has also been getting regular paid DLC packs, which can either be bought separately or as part of a Season Pass. So far packs based on Minecraft, SpongeBob SquarePants and Pac-Man have been released, with packs based on Mega Man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Avatar Legends on the way.

VGC’s Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds review calls the game “a great alternative to Mario Kart’s new open-world focus”, noting that Nintendo‘s decision to tweak its formula for Mario Kart World makes Sega’s offering the best option for those seeking a ‘traditional’ karting game.