After the first seven Leisure Suit Larry games were delisted last year, the last two are joining them

The last two games in the Leisure Suit Larry series are being delisted this month, following the delisting of the previous seven titles.

Last year, the six Sierra On-Line titles Leisure Suit Larry 1-7 (there was never a fourth game) and High Voltage Software’s Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude were all removed from Steam.

Now publisher Assemble Entertainment has announced that the last two games in the series – 2018’s Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry and 2020’s Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice will be delisted at the end of the month.

“Well, all good things must come to an end eventually,” the publisher wrote in an update on Steam. “After a fantastic run, Larry is getting ready to hang up his leisure suit.

“Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry and Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice will only be available on Steam until October 23. After that, both games will be removed from the store.

“We’ve had an amazing time bringing Larry back, and we’re incredibly grateful to everyone who joined him on his adventures, laughed at his questionable decisions, and supported the games along the way. It’s been a fantastic run, and we’re happy we got to be part of it.

“Unfortunately, we can’t share anything about his future. So if you’ve been thinking about giving Larry’s latest adventures a try, now’s the time. Once October 23 passes, these two games will be gone from the store. Give Larry the farewell he deserves. Get them now or never.”

Both games have now been heavily discounted by 95% on Steam (only in the US for now, it seems), as well as on GOG and Switch, where they are currently $1.99 / £0.89 each instead of $39.99 / £35.99 each. It’s not yet clear whether the Xbox and PlayStation stores will also get the discount later.

It’s not yet clear whether this means the games will also be removed from other storefronts – when the previous games were delisted from Steam, they remained on GOG and are still there.

While publisher Assemble Entertainment didn’t explain why the games were being removed from Steam, when the first seven games were pulled last year Video Game History Foundation library director Phil Salvador suggested on Bluesky that the issue may lie with Electronic Arts.

Salvador noted an old message on Steam from 2018 where an Assemble staff member stated that the Leisure Suit Larry IP was owned by Codemasters, and had been licensed out to Assemble Games for exclusive online distribution rights.

Since Electronic Arts now owns Codemasters, it could be that the publisher has ended this licensing deal, meaning Assemble Games has to delist the games from sale. This would also explain why the series is still available on GOG, because the 2018 message states that the licensing deal with Assemble doesn’t include publishing on GOG.

The only other game in the Leisure Suit Larry series is the eighth entry, Team17‘s Leisure Suit Larry: Box Office Bust, which was released on Xbox 360, PS3 and PC. Since it’s not available online either, today’s announcement likely means the delisting of the entire series on all digital platforms except GOG.