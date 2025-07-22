After Switch 2 listing, Ubisoft confirms Assassin’s Creed Shadows for ‘other machines’

Ubisoft has confirmed it plans to release additional versions of Assassin’s Creed Shadows for “other machines”, months after the game appeared to be rated for Nintendo Switch 2.

Speaking during the company’s latest financial results web call, in which it announced Shadows has surpassed five million players, CEO Yves Guillemot discussed future plans for the title.

The exec confirmed it had plans for the Assassin’s Creed title beyond the upcoming Claws of Awaji expansion, which is set to release before October and add 10 hours of content.

“On Assassin’s Creed Shadows, it had a very good start and we have lots of things that are going to come soon,” Guillemot said. “We have an expansion that is coming before the end of the quarter, and we also have some new versions that will come to other machines.”

Asked specifically about Switch 2, Guillemot said Ubisoft “hasn’t said” which games it will bring to Nintendo’s platform in the coming year.

According to Ubisoft’s latest financial results, Assassin’s Creed Shadows performed “in line with expectations” and recently crossed the 5 million player mark.

Earlier this year, Assassin’s Creed Shadows appeared on the website of European ratings board PEGI, with Nintendo Switch 2 listed as a platform.

Although Ubisoft has not confirmed whether Assassin’s Creed Shadows is coming to Switch 2, it has announced that Star Wars Outlaws is coming to the console, so it’s already committed to releasing a current gen only, open-world adventure game on Nintendo‘s new handheld.

In VGC’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows review we wrote: “With excellent gameplay, a compelling narrative and a massive, beautiful world to explore, it is so much better than many expected it to be. Even if it’s not the game that saves Ubisoft, it did exactly what it needed to, bringing confidence back to one of modern gaming’s biggest and most troubled franchises.”