After numerous delays, Sonic Rumble finally has a release date

Sonic Rumble finally has a release date, after numerous delays.

The 32-player online PC and mobile game has been in soft launch in a number of regions for some time, and was supposed to get a global release last Winter before Sega pushed this back to May 8.

In April, Sega announced that the game had been delayed again to an unspecified date, because its development studio “needed more time” to implement its new modes.

Now it appears these modes have been fully implemented, because Sonic Rumble is set to officially release on November 5.

The game will be available on this date on PC (via Steam), as well as iOS and Android.

Sonic Rumble is set in Dr Eggman’s Toy World, and has players taking control of toy versions of numerous Sonic characters, with unlockable skins, emotes and other items to be earned.

During the game’s soft launch period it has received a number of limited-time events that have added non-Sonic characters to the game, including classic Sega characters such as the wolf from Altered Beast and Opa-Opa from Fantasy Zone.

So far a total of 157 characters and skins have been released in the soft launch version of the game – it’s not yet known how many of these will be re-released in similar timed events once the game is released globally.

Sega previously announced that it had passed its target of 1.4 million pre-registrations, meaning after the game’s global launch players will receive 5000 rings, a happy Chao sticker, a Crystal Chao buddy character, a Garnet Knuckles skin and a Movie Sonic skin for free.

Last year, Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka confirmed that Sonic Rumble won’t have any gacha or play-to-win mechanics, because they’re not popular in the West.

“In the Japanese and Asian markets, it’s common to have to spend tens of thousands of yen [in a game] until you draw a rare character and finally get to move on,” Iizuka explained.

“But this is not the case in the global market, especially for an action game like Sonic Rumble, where players should be able to enjoy the game on an equal footing.”

Instead, the game will feature a Season Pass structure, which will mostly revolve around character skins and emotes, as well as a daily updating Ring Shop where players will be able to exchange rings (earned through gameplay or purchased with real money) for cosmetic items.