After much speculation, a Persona 4 remake has officially been confirmed

A Persona 4 remake has finally been announced, after much speculation.

During the Xbox Games Showcase it was confirmed that Persona 4 Revival will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC.

The existence of a Persona 4 remake has seemingly become an open secret in recent weeks, with multiple actors who previously starred in the game saying they wouldn’t be returning to reprise their roles.

Persona 4 was originally released for PS2 in 2008. The game came to PS3 as a PS2 classic in 2014, but a native PS3 version was never released due to Atlus focusing its resources on Persona 5.

Persona 4: Golden, a special edition re-release featuring new content, hit PlayStation Vita in 2012. It was also released for PC in 2020, and ported to Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.

The last Atlus remake, Persona 3 Reload, was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase in 2023 and released last year.

More to follow…