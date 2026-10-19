After making a cameo appearance in Cyberpunk 2077, Hideo Kojima is coming to Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2

Hideo Kojima will appear in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe for the second time, it’s been confirmed.

The Death Stranding and Metal Gear creator will appear in the second season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which is set to start on Netflix this Tuesday, October 20.

Kojima first made a cameo appearance in the main Cyberpunk 2077 game itself, where he appeared as the similarly-named Hideyoshi Oshima.

Kojima’s character Oshima can be seen during the mission The Heist, if the player makes the decision to look around the hotel bar. He’s sitting at a table at the back, talking to people about his work.

Oshima is a producer of ‘braindance’, a technology in Cyberpunk 2077 that lets people record their experiences and play back someone else’s including not just what they see and hear but also what they smell, touch and taste, as well as their emotions and thoughts.

Now he’ll be making a return in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2, where he’ll once again be voiced by Kojima.

Spotting a familiar face, chooms? 👀



You may remember seeing him in Konpeki Plaza during The Heist in 2077. Now, the renowned braindance director is making another appearance in Night City.@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN returns as Hideyoshi Oshima in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2! pic.twitter.com/2Mt0RBapqw — Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (@edgerunners) October 19, 2026

Kojima’s appearance in the Cyberpunk universe has more meaning to it than some may realise. Before his work became hugely popular with the Metal Gear Solid series, Kojima created a cyberpunk-themed visual novel which enjoys cult classic status to this day.

Snatcher was originally released on the PC-8801 and MSX2 computers in Japan in 1988, before coming to the Sega CD / Mega CD, PC-Engine Super CD-ROM2, PlayStation and Saturn in the 1990s. The only version which got an English language release was the Sega CD / Mega CD one.