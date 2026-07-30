After last year’s Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster, Croc 2 is now getting the same treatment

A remaster of Croc 2 is in development, following the release of a Croc remaster last year.

A newly revived Argonaut games announced in 2024 that a remaster of 1997 platformer Croc: Legend of the Gobbos was in development. Following a delay, it was eventually released in 2025.

In an interview last year, Argonaut founder Jez San said that if the Croc remaster did well, it planned to move onto Croc 2 and remaster that too.

Now that Croc 2 remaster has been confirmed, and will be named Croc 2: Kingdom of the Gobbos, which was the working title for the 1999 sequel when it was originally in development.

Argonaut says the Croc 2 remaster is planned for a Q4 2026 release, and will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PS4 and PC.

The studio promises enhanced visuals and quality of life improvements, with “a blend of traditional platforming action with modern enhancements, preserving the feel of the original while introducing another generation to its enduring charm”.

In Croc 2, the protagonist travels to the mainland in search of his long-lost parents, but has to deal with the resurrected villain Baron Dante, leading to an adventure that takes in four villages and has players rescuing captured Gobbos.

The new release will include a new Croc2pedia mode, similar to the Crocipedia in the first remaster, which offers an in-game digital museum with unseen development materials, cut content and interviews with the development teams of both the original and the remaster.

“Croc 2 was always the plan, once we saw how fans embraced the first remaster,” San said in a statement. “It’s a real pleasure to see the next chapter in Croc’s story brought to today’s modern platforms, and I can’t wait for both longtime fans and new players to experience it in glorious HD.”

Argonaut co-CEO Mike Arkin added: “We’ve made no secret of the fact that if Croc did well in the market, the obvious next project would be to remaster Croc 2. Croc’s successful return exceeded what we hoped for, and that made the decision easy.

“Croc 2 was originally built on a totally different engine to Croc, posing its own set of remastering challenges, but the early work we did to validate our approach paid off.”