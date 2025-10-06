After just one week at the top of the UK physical charts, EA Sports FC 26 drops the title to Ghost of Yotei

Ghost of Yotei has taken the top spot in the UK physical software charts, dethroning EA Sports FC 26 earlier than expected.

The latest instalment in EA‘s perennially best-selling football game was released on September 26 and shot to the top of the UK physical charts on its first week of release, to the surprise of nobody.

Not everyone would have expected its reign at the top to last just one week, however, yet that’s what has happened.

According to The Game Business editor Christopher Dring, this week’s chart sees EA’s sim dropping down and PS5 exclusive Ghost of Yotei taking the top spot.

“The UK boxed launch for Ghost of Yotei is really, really good,” Dring posted on X. It is No 1, which means it beat the second week of EA Sports FC 26(!) and sold almost 3x what Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 on Switch did.”

When one follower asked Dring how Yotei’s physical UK sales compared to those of its predecessor Ghost of Tsushima, he replied: “It’s down about 40%. But I still find it impressive.”

Although a drop of 40% may seem drastic, it’s partly explained by various circumstances. When Ghost of Tsushima was released in July 2020, it did so during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw a general boost in the number of video game sales.

Tsushima also released on PS4 near the end of its life as Sony‘s main console, with the PS5 set to release just four months later. As such, the player base was much higher than that of the PS5 as it currently stands.

Finally, the ratio of physical to digital sales has continued to shift in the five years since Tsushima’s release, with more players continuing to transition to digital purchases, something the UK physical charts naturally doesn’t include in its numbers.

VGC’s Ghost of Yotei review gives the game five stars and says it “delivers on the promise of Tsushima with a touching samurai epic”.

“Ghost of Yotei fufills much of the promise of Ghost of Tsushima, delivering a hugely enjoyable open-world game, that almost rids itself of Tsushima’s bloat,” we wrote. “Pacing issues and some underdeveloped villains aside, Yotei improves on the original game in every department, and delivers best-in-class visuals and music.”