After being tested by Insider members, Xbox’s disc-to-digital feature is now rolling out to all players

Xbox’s disc-to-digital program is now available for all users.

The feature, which lets players turn their Xbox One and Xbox Series X discs into digital games, has been available for testing by Xbox Insiders members since the end of August.

Now Xbox has been emailing players to let them know the feature is rolling out to all users, and will be available when they next perform a system update.

The feature lets players insert a compatible Xbox One or Xbox Series X disc and receive a digital licence for it, essentially turning it into a digital version that acts as if it had been bought on the Xbox Store (and therefore no longer needs to have the disc in the drive).

Players can continue to keep the disc, which will work as it always did, but will receive the extra benefits of having a digital version, including the ability to play it on multiple Xbox devices (including the Series S, which doesn’t have a disc drive).

The digital versions of certain Xbox games also include access to the PC version via Xbox’s Play Anywhere programme, and the ability to stream them using Xbox Cloud Gaming, meaning anyone who inserts discs for games which support these features will gain access to them too.

The feature also supports games that have since been delisted from the digital store, meaning if players insert discs for such titles as Deadpool (delisted in 2017), F1 2021 (delisted in 2023), Minecraft: Story Mode (delisted in 2019), Rock Band 4 (delisted in 2025) or Titanfall (delisted in 2021), they will still be able to claim a digital version.

When it introduced the feature, Xbox noted that while it was “starting with thousands of titles”, not every disc results in a digital licence yet.

Your discs just got a digital upgrade today! 💿



Now, all players can experience the benefits of digital with most XBOX Series X and XBOX One physical discs: https://t.co/TuUdSr7Or8 pic.twitter.com/IVgrV2NY4v — — (@XBOX) September 29, 2026

Players have been putting together their own lists on what does and doesn’t work, as new titles continue to be added. Ubisoft titles weren’t supported when the feature initially rolled out to Insiders, for example, but were added 10 days later.

Xbox says support for another new batch of games was added alongside the rollout to all members, but hasn’t yet confirmed exactly what these games are.

The XCT.live Community Disc to Digital Database, which has been seeing members of the Xbox community submitting their own results, currently lists 1,860 titles. Of these, 1,578 are now confirmed to work, 221 don’t and 37 are unconfirmed, while 24 currently depend on which version of disc the player has.

Recent updates to the list made since Xbox’s announcement appear to suggest that most of the newly added games are Sega titles, including Sonic Superstars, Sonic Colours: Ultimate, Sonic Frontiers, Metaphor: ReFantazio and numerous Like a Dragon and Persona titles.