After being delisted from the Switch 2 eShop, Gex Trilogy is now patched and working

Limited Run Games has patched the Switch version of Gex Trilogy, a week after asking Nintendo to remove it from the Switch 2 eShop.

Last week the publisher noted that the Switch version of recently released Gex Trilogy wasn’t working on Switch 2, because of startup issues caused by the console’s backwards compatibility.

Limited Run stated that it was in the process of submitting a patch to Nintendo, but that because this patch would be delayed due to a public holiday, it had asked Nintendo to remove the game from sale on the Switch 2 eShop until it was fixed.

According to a new post on the publisher’s X account, the issue has now been resolved and those who were able to buy the game before it had been delisted should be able to download the patch and get the game running on Switch 2.

“The day has arrived, and Gex Trilogy’s Switch 2 compatibility patch has finally been approved,” the statement reads.

“If you bought the game and encountered issues, please download the latest update to enjoy Gex Trilogy on your Nintendo Switch 2. This patch will be included on the physical release, and we sincerely appreciate everyone’s patience.”

At the time of writing, Gex Trilogy is still unavailable for purchase on the Switch 2 eShop, but presumably it will soon be reinstated when Nintendo next updates the store, now that the game is working properly on the console.

Last week Limited Run had also noted that 12 of its previously released Switch games, which weren’t working on Switch 2, had all been fixed in the console’s recent firmware update.

The problem appeared to stem from Limited Run’s Carbon Engine, which it uses to run its modern re-releases of retro titles. All the games affected had been Carbon Engine titles.

The release of a firmware update meant the 12 games, including Bill & Ted’s Excellent Retro Collection, A Boy and his Blob Collection, Clock Tower: Rewind, Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection, Shantae and River City Girls Zero, are all now working properly on Switch 2.