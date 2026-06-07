After being delayed to 2027, Fable finally has an actual release date

Xbox has finally announced an actual release date for Fable.

Playground Games‘ long-awaited reboot of the Lionhead series has been pushed back a number of times, and has never had a specific date attached to it.

This has now changed, with the latest trailer at today’s Xbox Games Showcase announcing that the game is planned to release on February 23, 2027.

It was also announced that Hayley Atwell will play the game’s villain, Isabel.

Last month Xbox announced that Fable had been delayed until February 2027 so it could have “the dedicated moment it deserves”, a likely reference to the release of Grand Theft Auto later this year.

“This is year is packed with incredible games for Xbox players to enjoy, from Halo: Campaign Evolved, Gears of War: E-Day and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 to Control Resonant, Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Grand Theft Auto VI,” it wrote.

“In order to plan our game launches through the holidays, in a way that works best for players, we’re moving Fable to February 2027 so it can have the dedicated moment it deserves. We’re excited to be giving players a major new look at Fable, as well as our broader line-up, at Xbox Games Showcase on June 7.”

Xbox and Playground Games debuted the first deep dive into Fable, which is still currently confirmed for release on Xbox, PC (including Steam), and PlayStation 5, back in February.

Game director Ralph Fulton said at the time: “Fable is Playground’s first open-world action RPG, and we couldn’t be more proud to be carrying on the work of the legendary Lionhead Studios, the original creators of the franchise.

“And although our game is a new beginning, I think what we’re making is really faithful to the spirit of the classic Lionhead trilogy that we all love.”

More to follow…