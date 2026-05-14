After being delayed, The Legend of Zelda movie has now been brought forward

The release date for The Legend of Zelda movie has been moved again.

The live-action film was originally supposed to be released in March 2027, but last year Nintendo said it had decided to move this back to May 7, 2027 “for production reasons”.

Now, in a post on the official Nintendo Japan account on X, Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto has announced that the date has changed again, but this time it’s been moved forwards.

“This is Miyamoto,” the post reads. “I would like to let you know that the worldwide theatrical release date for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda has been moved up to April 30, 2027, from May 7.

“The team is working hard to deliver the film to everyone as soon as possible. There’s less than a year to go until release, so thank you for waiting.”

The live-action Legend of Zelda movie started production in New Zealand in November 2025, several months after the game’s cast was announced by Nintendo and Arad Productions.

The movie will star Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link and Bo Bragason as Zelda, who were shown in the first official photos from the film last year.

This is Miyamoto. I would like to let you know that the worldwide theatrical release date for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda has been moved up to April 30, 2027, from May 7. The team is working hard to deliver the film to everyone as soon as possible. There’s less… — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) May 13, 2026

The film’s director is Wes Ball, who’s best known for directing The Maze Runner trilogy of movies and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Ball is joined by cinematographer Gyula Pados, who worked on two of the Maze Runner movies and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, as well as such titles as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Predators.

Last month Pados marked the end of shooting by sharing a photo of the movie’s clapperboard, revealing a new production photo of Ainsworth in his Link outfit.

According to reports, The Legend of Zelda movie could be part of a planned trilogy. Movie industry insider Daniel Richtman claims that all major acting roles were signed for three films planned over six years.

In an interview last year, director Wes Ball said he wanted to make the Zelda movie “something serious and cool, but fun and whimsical”. Previously, he told Entertainment Weekly that his vision for the movie was inspired by the work of Studio Ghibli co-founder and Spirited Away director Hayao Miyazaki.